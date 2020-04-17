Purdue Center for Commercial Ag Hosting Free Webinar on COVID-19 Impacts

Join Jayson Lusk, Michael Langemeier, and James Mintert from the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture as they host a free webinar Monday, April 20th at 12:30pm entitled “COVID-19’s Impacts on U.S. Food and Agriculture”.

As COVID-19 disrupts U.S. food distribution and marketing, they’ll discuss what’s happened to retail and wholesale food markets and how supply chain issues have produced stock-outs at retail. They’ll also examine the impact demand destruction is having on corn and soybean markets and what it means for crop revenue and how it could impact program payments for producers who recently enrolled in either USDA’s ARC or PLC programs. The impact on meat and livestock markets has been especially severe and they’ll discuss how packing plant shut-downs are affecting both livestock producers and retail consumers.

The webinar is free, but you need to register to participate. Click here to register now. If you are unable to attend live, you can still register and a link to the recording will be sent after the webinar.

Source: Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture