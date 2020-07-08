Purdue Center for Commercial Ag Hosting Corn, Soybean Outlook Webinar July 13

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free 2020 Corn and Soybean Outlook webinar at 12:30 p.m. EDT Monday (July 13).

The webinar will provide participants with an updated agricultural outlook featuring information from the United States Department of Agriculture’s July release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). The webinar also will feature updated profitability estimates for corn and soybeans.

“The USDA released its Acreage report at the end of June, and the July WASDE report provides USDA’s first supply and demand estimates that incorporate its surprisingly small corn- and soybean-planted acreage estimates,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue. “We’ll take a close look at the July corn and soybean balance sheet estimates from USDA, as well as updated crop condition information to provide some insight into marketing and management decisions.”

Michael Langemeier, professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, will join Mintert on the webinar. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. Participants will receive a confirmation email upon registration with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.

Learn more and register at https://purdue.ag/webinar071320.