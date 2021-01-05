Purdue Center for Commercial Ag Host Free January Corn, Soybean Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free corn and soybean outlook webinar for the month of January at 12:30 p.m. (ET) Jan. 13.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) January Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports will be a main topic of the discussion, as will a look at profitability estimates for 2021.

“To kick off 2021, our first webinar of the year will review information released in the January USDA reports and take a look at what the year ahead may have in store,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “Carryover crop supplies have tightened considerably, and concerns exist regarding South America’s harvest. Michael Langemeier, Nathanael Thompson and I will review updated information from USDA and other sources and discuss strategies to consider for 2021.”

Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website (link below). Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.

Learn more and register here.