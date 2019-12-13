Purdue-based Solinftec to Move Global HQ to West Lafayette

Solinftec, a digital precision agriculture company, plans to move its global headquarters from South America to West Lafayette.

Solinftec established its U.S. headquarters at Purdue Research Park West Lafayette earlier this year in a move to bring high-tech solutions to American farmers, creating 90 jobs in 2020 and up to 334 high-wage jobs by 2023.

Daniel Padrão, Solinftec’s chief operating officer, said the West Lafayette global headquarters will allow it to meet increased demand in North America and enable the company to expand its offerings. In addition to collaborations with Purdue, Padrão said, the 10-county Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and its focus on precision agriculture and advances in Internet of Things technology will be an asset to the company’s growth opportunities.

Solinftec, a global leader in digital agriculture, develops solutions that provide real-time insights that enable ag retailers and farmers to make real-time decisions, increase operational efficiency, crop yield and reduce environmental impacts. Solinftec’s solutions are available in more than 10 countries, over 20 million acres, and combines the best of available technologies in IoT, telecommunications and data science (algorithms and artificial intelligence).

Solinftec is rapidly expanding internationally. Its SaaS platform is penetrating quickly in the U.S., as well as in other markets such as Latin America and Eastern Europe. The company recently gained global recognition by receiving the prestigious “AgFunder Awards” as AgTech’s Most Innovative International Startup.

Indiana is a leading center for the agbiosciences, with the sector contributing roughly $16 billion to the state’s gross domestic product a year. Approximately 65,000 jobs in Indiana are supported by agbioscience companies. Indiana is also a leading producer of corn, soybeans and processing tomatoes, which are areas in which Solinftec is looking to expand.

The Purdue Research Park is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation and is the largest university-affiliated business incubation complex in the country.

“We are thrilled to have Solinftec making another investment in the Purdue ecosystem,” said Paul Moses, director of Purdue Research Parks. “The company has shown its passion for discovering creative agricultural solutions, which lines up nicely with Indiana being at the center of innovation in agtech.”

Solinftec in numbers

30,000 agricultural equipment monitored online.

100,000 daily users.

20 million acres in Latin America, including Brazil.

