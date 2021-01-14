Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry has Gone Fishin’

Since 1949, Purdue University agriculture alumni have gathered for an annual meeting and fish fry. The fish fry has become a major event held the first weekend in February at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, attracting major speakers, Purdue leadership, Indiana federal, state and local government representatives, and a crowd of more than 1,500 alumni and friends.

This year, as the nation continues to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fish fry has Gone Fishin’ with a series of virtual events.

Beginning the evening of Feb. 1, alumni and friends will be able to join mini virtual reunions that bring together specific interest groups. Other event opportunities will include remarks from Purdue President Mitch Daniels; Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture; and Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association. Certificate of Distinction winners also will be honored.

“We know that the safest decision is to cancel the in-person Ag Alumni Fish Fry,” Kirkpatrick said. “But I assure our alumni and friends that Gone Fishin’ virtual events are going to be fun and informative, and we can’t wait to join together to enjoy them.”

For a complete list of events and to register (there are no fees, but registration is required for some of the events), visit here.