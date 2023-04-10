INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana State Police Release) – In 1991 Congress proclaimed the second full week in April to be National Public Safety Telecommunications Week to recognize the importance of those special individuals who coordinate the efforts of police, fire, and EMS workers. Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed the week of April 9-15, 2023 as Public Safety Telecommunicator Week in Indiana. Indiana has recognized this week since 1999.

Telecommunications Operators are the unsung heroes of public safety. They operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These are the men and women who collect the initial information and pass it along to the first responders in the field. Often, they are able to give immediate lifesaving directions to the caller during medical emergencies or can be the calming voice to reassure the victim of a violent crime that help is on the way.

All Indiana State Police Telecommunications Operators must pass a written test, a typing test, appear before an interview board, and go through a background investigation before being hired. Once employed they must endure several weeks of training and continuous in-service training throughout their careers to maintain certifications on the latest communications technology and procedures.

Telecommunications Operators working from Regional Dispatch Centers at the Lowell, Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Versailles, Indianapolis, and the Toll Road Posts, are responsible for dispatching troopers working in all 92 counties throughout Indiana.