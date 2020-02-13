Public meeting tonight regarding sewer improvement plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a public meeting tonight on the City of Fort Wayne’s sewer improvement plan, which is tied to an increase in sewer rates.

The meeting is set for 6pm in the Omni Room in the basement of Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne.

City officials will go over the plan to bring the city’s sewer and water quality systems in line with federal mandates, as well as discuss funding for the final phase of the 18-year plan that was established in 2008.

Rates will be going up 5%, or around $2.50, per year through 2024.