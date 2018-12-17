Public meeting set for Riverfront Fort Wayne next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Residents are invited to attend a public meeting next month on what’s next for Riverfront Fort Wayne.

During the meeting, residents will learn about the progress being made on phases II and III, which include:

A comprehensive riverfront neighborhood master plan

Analysis and recommendations for infrastructure to serve a new private development and manage the flood way

Schematic designs and construction documents for further public improvements along the rivers’ edge

Residents will also have the opportunity to provide their input during interactive planning exercises.

Snacks will be served and those who attend will have an opportunity to win tickets to Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Winter Cozy, scheduled for January 26, 2019 at Headwaters Park West.

The public meeting is set for Thursday, January 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center in the Anthony Wayne Ballroom.