Public masses to return May 23-24 for Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bishop Kevin Rhoades says public masses will return the weekend of May 23 and 24 for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

All parishes must observe social distancing, and people must wear masks if they attend mass. The exemption from attending Sunday Mass continues for all Catholics in the diocese through Aug. 15.

Bishop Rhoades says each parish pastor will determine how many people can attend at churches due to them differing in size and seating capacity.

First Holy Communion masses can take place on May 17-18 only for those and their families with social distancing and masks worn for safety.

You can view Bishop Rhoades’ letter to parishioners here.