Public limited to YouTube for next NACS board meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The public won’t be able to attend tomorrow night’s Northwest Allen County Schools board meeting.
According to the Journal Gazette, there will be a public hearing at 6pm at Perry Hill Elementary School covering renovation plans, but the full regular meeting that starts at 8pm will be limited to YouTube.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel is expected to cover a COVID-19 update, including a possible vote to extend the school district’s mask mandate, which is set to expire Thursday night.
That mandate has brought opposition so loud at times that the board banned public comment at their September 27th meeting and limited attendance, based on suggestions from law enforcement.
Find a link to Wednesday night’s meeting here.
These arent your children, these are the school’s children….dont you understand that?
They will call the FBI on you to have you classified as a domestic terrorist because you think you have some kind of say as to how your kids are treated and taught.
They probably even have a deal with AG Merrick Garlands family business ‘panorama education’ to teach them critical racist theory.
NACS is the only ones truely being Tyrants in the area. Pull your kids out and take the funding with you.