FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Members of the public will once again be able to welcome back veterans from their Honor Flight.

Flight 42 on May 24 will be the first flight to feature a welcome back at Fort Wayne International Airport since October 2019.

President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Cathy Berkshire said she recommends anyone wanting to take part in the welcome home to arrive at the airport by 8 p.m. that evening.