Public Hearing to come over bridge tax increase

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Photo Supplied/ WOWO 1190 107.5)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of Allen County residents is fighting back against a proposed tax increase to fix up the County’s bridges.

Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan tells the Journal Gazette the group called Neighborhoods United delivered 300 signed petitions asking for a hearing on a proposed increase that would amount to a tax of up to $9.50 per year for a home worth $100,000.

The County says they need $31.4-million to do maintenance work on its bridges over the next eight years.

The group will get its hearing, but it hasn’t yet been announced when that will be.

