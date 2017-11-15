Public hearing on NIPSCO rate increase request set for December

(Photo Supplied/NIPSCO)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A public hearing is set in Fort Wayne for a proposed NIPSCO rate increase.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is holding a public hearing at the Grand Wayne Convention Center at 6pm on December 11th about NIPSCO’s request for a base rate increase.

The utility filed for a 20% increase to its base rate last September, meaning the average residential customer that pays about $50 a month would see a $10 monthly increase. The utility would see an increase in revenue by more than $143-million. The proposal would be phased in over two steps, first in mid-2018 and then in early 2019, if approved.

The OUCC’s attorneys and technical staff are reviewing NIPSCO’s request and are scheduled to file testimony on January 24, 2018.

