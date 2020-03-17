Pub to donate 100% of sales to coronavirus-affected staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne bar and restaurant is taking steps to make sure its employees are taken care of during the coronavirus epidemic.

In a post to social media, owner Marcus Spillson said that not only is the 07 Pub still open for carryout orders, he’s also setting up a fund for all affected employees, saying that 100% of sales and tips will go into the fund and be distributed accordingly.

“This is a trying time, but we will survive and move forward,” he writes.

Spillson says roughly half of his employees rely on tips to cover their daily expenses. The Pub is also considering delivery options.