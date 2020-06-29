Protesters gather outside home of Allen County Prosecutor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Protesters gathered outside of Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards’ home Sunday calling for charges to be dropped against non-violent protesters that were arrested.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Richards came out of her home at around 2:30 p.m. to speak with the group. on the sidewalk outside her home. She then told protesters they can continue to gather on the sidewalks and other public spaces outside of her house.

Richards says she is working on a website to allow protesters to submit video and photo evidence.

Fort Wayne Police arrested more than 100 people during the first weekend of protests that turned into riots in Fort Wayne at the end of May.