Protest against Fort Wayne Planned Parenthood planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A rally will be held at the Planned Parenthood facility on W. Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne today, starting at 9am, as part of a nationwide effort calling for the organization to be stripped of all federal funding.

Called the #ProtestPP Coalition, the group wants federal dollars currently going to Planned Parenthood to instead be redirected to “federally qualified health centers that do not perform abortions.” In a press release the group calls Planned Parenthood “the nation’s largest abortion chain,” saying it receives “over $420-million from the federal government every year.”

Planned Parenthood says no federal money goes to abortion procedures, claiming those are paid for either by health insurance or directly out-of-pocket. The organization also claims most of its funding comes from Medicaid reimbursements, and that goes to “preventative care”

The Fort Wayne branch of Planned Parenthood does not perform abortions, but does refer patients to clinics that do.

An estimated 200 rallies calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood will take place across the country today.