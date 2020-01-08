Prosecutor declines to charge mom who charged fatal crash defendant

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against a woman who attacked the driver involved in a fatal school bus stop crash.

25-year-old Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison, three years home detention, and three years probation last month for the 2018 crash in Rochester that killed the three children of Brittany Ingle.

During the sentencing hearing, Ingle charged at Shepherd and hit her in the head, before being arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday they would not be filing charges, at least not for now, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report they did not specify if the case would be dropped altogether.