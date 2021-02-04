Proposed Increase On Fort Wayne Food & Beverage Tax Increase Halted With Strong Opposition

Fort Wayne City Councilman from District 3, Tom Didier joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about the meeting among Fort Wayne City Council and Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry held in regards to a proposed food and beverage tax increase within the city that was proposed to help the city raise funds. The proposal was met with strong opposition from various members of council and the cities restaurants and bars as the effects they have felt following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

