Proposed 2018 budget presented to Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council got their first official look at the proposed 2018 city budget last night.

The proposed $165-million spending package sees $9-million more in spending than the last budget, with almost $5-million of that extra money going toward public safety spending, like hiring more police officers and firefighters, cost-of-living increases, and about $600,000 for 10 firefighters that used to be covered by a grant.

The Journal Gazette reports that the Council could start considering any proposed cuts in three weeks.

The proposed budget also spends nearly $30 million for neighborhood infrastructure improvements. Read the full proposal here.