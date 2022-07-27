Proposal For High Speed Rail Coming To City Council Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposal for high speed rail to come to Fort Wayne is set to go before City Council next week. Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D) 5th District, is planning to put forward a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. Paddock, who is a member of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association (NIPRA), says there are approximately $36 billion dollars of federal funds available for passenger rail upgrades across the United States through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Paddock tells our partners in news at ABC21 that an environmental impact study was done in 2014 when the Fort Wayne City Council unanimously supported it. Fort Wayne City Council will likely vote on the proposal at the next city council meeting on August 3rd.