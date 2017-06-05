Proposal for chickens in Fort Wayne sees some resistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ A proposal to allow residents to keep chickens in Fort Wayne is running into some resistance in the northeastern Indiana city.

The Journal Gazette reports four City Council members say they’re leaning toward voting against the measure, while three others say they’ll wait to hear all of the discussion before deciding. The proposal’s sponsor and another councilman say they’re inclined to support the measure.

The ordinance is expected to be discussed Tuesday.

Councilman Jason Arp says he modeled the ordinance after Valparaiso’s regulations, which limit the number of chickens being kept. Arp said his ordinance has restrictions including a ban on roosters. Neighborhood association restrictions would apply.

Councilman Tom Didier says, however, Fort Wayne is “too large of a city to be able to control something of this nature.”