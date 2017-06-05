Proposal for chickens in Fort Wayne sees some resistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ A proposal to allow residents to keep chickens in Fort Wayne is running into some resistance in the northeastern Indiana city.
The Journal Gazette reports four City Council members say they’re leaning toward voting against the measure, while three others say they’ll wait to hear all of the discussion before deciding. The proposal’s sponsor and another councilman say they’re inclined to support the measure.
The ordinance is expected to be discussed Tuesday.
Councilman Jason Arp says he modeled the ordinance after Valparaiso’s regulations, which limit the number of chickens being kept. Arp said his ordinance has restrictions including a ban on roosters. Neighborhood association restrictions would apply.
Councilman Tom Didier says, however, Fort Wayne is “too large of a city to be able to control something of this nature.”
Can Council member Tom Didier sound any more idiotic? Ft. Wayne seems to be able to control people in regards to NOT being able to keep chickens. Seems like it would be just as easy to control the keeping of chickens. The only issues really under consideration here are three things. 1) Nuisance factor — no one wnats roosters crowing or animal stench. Council member Arp’s proposal deals with that. 2) public health — In spite of sensationalist journalism as practiced by Charlie Butcher this morning, the CDC gives common sense advice about salmonella and backyard poultry. In fact, it is the same advice you would follow regarding ANY pet. Wash thoroughly after handling them or cleaning up after them. Duh! Maybe as WOWO reports these kind of things they could give actual statistics on how many salmonella cases were caused by backyard poultry instead of just adding the scare factor to their reporting. 3) Fort Wayne leadership’s seemingly insatiable desire to control every aspect of their citizens’ lives. Yes, I’m talking about you Mayor Henry and Council member Didier! Let folks have the freedom to do what they want. You don’t need to make money from or control every aspect of how people live.