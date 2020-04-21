Property Taxes Remain Due on May 11, Penalties Waived for 60 Days

Indiana Farm Bureau is reminding rural Hoosiers that property tax payments remain due on May 11, 2020. Each county shall waive any penalties for any property taxes paid within 60 days after the statutory deadline; therefore, the spring installment may be paid up to and including July 10, 2020 without penalty. However, taxpayers are encouraged to make timely payments (that is, on or before May 11, 2020) in order to ensure orderly operations of government.

The penalty waiver stems from an executive order signed by Governor Holcomb on April 15.

The waiver does not apply to tax payments which have been escrowed by financial institutions on behalf of property taxpayers.

In addition, penalties on special assessments, drainage assessments, and fees on property tax bills due May 11 are also waived for 60 days.

Source: Indiana Farm Bureau