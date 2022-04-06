Property Tax Bills Set To Be Mailed Thursday Within Allen County

As Federal and State Income Taxes are due in less than two weeks, Property Tax Bills within Allen County are set to be mailed out this week. Allen County property tax bills will be mailed Thursday, April 7 and may be paid in full or in two installments for the year. The due date for the first installment is Tuesday, May 10th as both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill. If for some reason a tax payer does do not receive a tax bill, one can be requested one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website.