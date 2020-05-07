Property tax bills due Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Property tax bills in Allen County are due on Monday, May 11.

The due date has not changed. However, Gov. Eric Holcomb did issue a 60-day waiver on penalty for delinquent tax payments. This means you can delay paying your property taxes up to July 10 without penalty. However, this waiver does not apply to mortgage companies or banks that process escrow payments.

The Rosseau Centre and the treasurer’s office is still closed to the public due to COVID-19. Other payment options are listed on the back of your tax bill or on the treasurer’s website. Money orders are not accepted.

Property tax bills were mailed on April 9. If you have not received your bill, you can print one online on the treasurer’s website here or by contacting the treasurer’s office via email at Treasurer@co.allen.in.us or calling 260-449-7693.