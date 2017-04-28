Proper tree planting tips for Arbor Day

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Arbor Day, an April holiday that celebrates the planting and caring for trees, is a popular time for homeowners to add new trees to their landscapes. Before doing this, WOWO News is passing along a few tree planting tips from expert arborists.

“Too often, consumers waste hundreds of dollars on trees that will die because they were planted too deep,” cautions Tchukki Andersen, arborist with the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA).

“Proper planting is absolutely essential for the success of a transplanted tree,” says Andersen. “Using quality plants and following up with good tree care practices, such as watering, pruning and fertilizing, will not save a poorly planted tree. The most common mistake is planting the root ball too deep.”

Andersen recommends you do the following: