Proper tree planting tips for Arbor Day

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Arbor Day, an April holiday that celebrates the planting and caring for trees, is a popular time for homeowners to add new trees to their landscapes. Before doing this, WOWO News is passing along a few tree planting tips from expert arborists.
“Too often, consumers waste hundreds of dollars on trees that will die because they were planted too deep,” cautions Tchukki Andersen, arborist with the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA).
“Proper planting is absolutely essential for the success of a transplanted tree,” says Andersen. “Using quality plants and following up with good tree care practices, such as watering, pruning and fertilizing, will not save a poorly planted tree. The most common mistake is planting the root ball too deep.”
Andersen recommends you do the following:
- Measure the height and diameter of the root ball or root spread.
- Dig the hole just deep enough to allow the first structural root to be at level grade..
- Set the tree on undisturbed solid ground in the center of the hole.
- Backfill with soil from the planting hole, using water to pack or settle the soil around the root ball.
- Mulch the planting area with 2 to 4 inches of an organic, composted mulch such as wood chips. Do not mulch up to or against the trunk. Start the mulch 6 inches away from the tree trunk.
- Trees should be pruned after planting.
- Fertilizing is not recommended at the time of planting.