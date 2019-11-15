Propane Shortage Due To Geographical Issues

Agronomists have been saying for weeks to get aggressive with corn harvest as more drying in the field is unlikely. Moisture levels have been high, dryers have been running, and now propane supply in the state is running low. But it’s not because we have a propane supply issue.

“We’ve got more supply in the country than we did this time last year, so propane gallons are not the issue,” said Mike Newland of the Propane Education and Research Council. “It’s the logistics, constraint, getting the product where it needs to go when it needs to be there.

Newland says it’s a geographical issue.

“We’ve got moisture levels from Indiana to Illinois, Iowa to the upper Midwest…that are running at 20+ year highs across the entire geography,” he said. “We’re struggling to get as much product where it needs to be on a timely basis, not because we’re not trying, but because of the huge usage right now.”

Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order waiving the hours of service regulations for drivers transporting propane. Newland says they appreciate that.

“It keeps that transport truck on the road longer and allows maybe an extra load or two per day out of that transport, which is a big deal,” said Newland. “We’ve got companies that are bringing extra transports into their fleet from other parts of the country.”