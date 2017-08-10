Promenade Park sculpture “Convergence” announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The sculpture that will be a “visual anchor” for Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park has been chosen.

Convergence, a sculpture by Linda Howard of Bradenton, Florida, will be installed in the park next June. Its design suggests the flow of three rivers coming together, according to a press release by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

The completed sculpture will be about 19 feet high, 28 feet wide, 28 feet deep, and weigh around 2,400 pounds. Riverfront Sculpture Selection Committee Chair Ruth Stone says the sculpture stood out by “truly embodying” the committee’s original vision for an iconic design.

“The sculptures were evaluated based on characteristics such as artistic and aesthetic quality, durability, sustainability, uniqueness, and its representation of diverse cultures and styles,” said Stone. “While all five of the submissions were excellent in their own way,Convergence stood out by truly embodying the original vision the committee had for an iconic sculpture to represent our city. The committee voted unanimously in favor of Convergence and looks forward to its installation next summer.”