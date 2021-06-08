Program teaching nonviolence to launch at South Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne is moving forward on a program to promote “a culture of nonviolence and peace” at one Fort Wayne high school.

According to the Journal Gazette, Peacemaker Academy will start working with students at South Side High School on June 28th. The three-week program will teach students about ways to deal with problems in a nonviolent manner, plus spearhead a project to address violence within the school itself.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says he fully endorses the program. Reverend Angelo Mante will lead it, saying they’re focusing on South Side High School because of what he calls a “concentration of violence” on the city’s south side.