Program Helps Veterans Become Job Ready

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Operation: Job Ready Veterans will conduct a free four-day seminar Feb. 20-23 at the WorkOne Northeast career center in Allen County to assist military veterans in transitioning to the civilian workforce.

The sessions, which are also open to eligible spouses of veterans, members of the Indiana National Guard or Reserve, spouses of Guard or Reserve members and military caregivers, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Lunch will be provided.

Operation: Job Ready Veterans is an Indianapolis-based organization dedicated to providing employment training and transition assistance. Among the topics that will be covered during the Allen County program: identifying career interests; translating skills; developing successful strategies for navigating the job market; interview and resume preparation; and networking.

The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony.

Among the eligibility requirements: participating veterans must have received a discharge other than dishonorable. To register, call Manny Gonzalez at the Allen County WorkOne Northeast career center in Fort Wayne at 260-446-3970; email him at mgonzalez@workonene.org; or visit the center at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd.