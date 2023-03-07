Procession route for Master Trooper James Bailey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana State Police) – The Indiana State Police Ft. Wayne Post is sharing the procession route following the funeral for Master Trooper James Bailey. The public is invited to show their support to his family along the route. It is encouraged to utilize parking lots and sidewalks where available along the route. Parking on the side of roadways and streets is discouraged.

The procession will depart Garrett High School on the east side. The route is as follows:

Second Street south to Warfield

Warfield west to S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound

S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound to S.R. 8

S.R. 8 east through Auburn to Cedar Street (Stop at Dekalb County Courthouse)

South on Cedar Street to Ensley Street

Ensley Street southwest to Wayne Street

Wayne Street southwest to C.R. 427

C.R. 427 to westbound C.R. 11A

C.R. 11A to C.R. 56 westbound

C.R. 56 to northbound S.R. 327

S.R. 327 to Dennis Street

Dennis Street westbound to Ijams Street

Ijams Street to Houston Street (Final 10-42 in front of St. Joseph Catholic Church 300 W. Houston Street Garrett, IN)

Houston Street westbound to Hamsher Street

Hamsher Street southbound to Calvary Cemetery

From earlier story:

Visitation will be held be held Friday, March 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the Garrett High School Gymnasium in Garret.

Bailey’s obituary and service details can be found here.