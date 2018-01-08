Probe into slayings of Delphi teens moving to smaller space

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) _ Indiana State Police say the base of operations for the unsolved slayings of two northern Indiana girls is moving to a smaller workspace.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the base for the investigation into the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams will return to Delphi City Hall from the Carroll County REMC building as the anniversary of the girls’ Feb. 13 disappearance approaches. He didn’t disclose a specific date for the move.

Riley said the larger workspace no longer is needed.

The Delphi teens vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day.

Riley says a recent segment of the “Dr. Phil” show dedicated to the case generated scores of new tips.