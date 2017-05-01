Pro-Life group calls on Donnelly to denounce own party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A U.S. Senator from Indiana facing a potentially tough re-election campaign next year is being pressured to denounce his own party.

Specifically, pro-life group Indiana Right to Life wants Senator Joe Donnelly to denounce the Democratic Party for awarding a Lifetime Achievement Award to outgoing Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky CEO Betty Cockrum. She’ll be receiving the award on Friday at a dinner in Indianapolis.

Donnelly is a Roman Catholic who has professed to be pro-life, although Indiana Right to Life claims he blocks such legislation at “every opportunity.” The group claims Cockrum oversaw an estimated 100,000 abortions.

Though he was listed as the second-most bipartisan member of the Senate in a study last week, Donnelly was also identified in another study as the “most vulnerable” Senator up for re-election next year.