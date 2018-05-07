Primary races to watch in WOWOland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia are holding their primaries May 8th. When it comes to WOWOland, here are some of the big races to watch.

Tuesday will mark an end to what is being called, by many, the “nastiest” U.S. Senate primary in recent memory. In this race, three Republicans, current U.S. Representatives Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, and businessman Mike Braun, are vying for the chance to unseat Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly. Mr. Donnelly is a one-term incumbent, and his is considered one of the most vulnerable in 2018.

President Donald Trump has stayed away from endorsing any of the three Republicans. Political analysts are predicting, no matter who wins Tuesday’s primary, much damage will have been done with the in-party fighting.

So far, there has been no clear front-runner with only hours to go.

All U.S. Congressional Districts, including the 3rd Congressional District of Indiana, are holding elections in 2018. The incumbent is Republican Congressman Jim Banks and he is seeking his first re-election, as he was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016.

Tuesday presents the opportunity to determine which Democrat will take the fight to Rep. Banks in the general election in November – John Roberson, Tommy Schrader, or Courtney Tritch.

Schrader has previously run for Congress in 2006, 2010, 2012, and 2014. He’s run twice for Fort Wayne City Council and twice for Fort Wayne Mayor.

Meantime, many political analysts are predicting it will be a cakewalk for Tritch. She is the founder of Courtney Tritch Consulting, and is also a co-founder of Progressive Social Hour.

Indiana’s 52nd District is currently represented by Republican Representative Ben Smaltz. He and William Carlin are running in the Republican primary election. Martha Lemert is the Democratic candidate for District 52.

Indiana’s 80th District, represented by Democratic Representative Phil GiaQuinta, will be interesting to watch as another Democrat, Linda Brooks, challenges him for a seat he has held since 2007.

Meanwhile, Allen County, Indiana will hold general elections for County Commissioner, County Council, County Assessor, County Recorder, County Sheriff, County Auditor, Circuit Court Clerk, and Prosecuting Attorney on November 6, 2018.

If a race has more than two candidates for a party nomination, a primary will be held on May 8, 2018.

That is the case for Allen County Commissioner District 3 as Linda Bloom is retiring.

Republicans Rick Beck and Chris Spurr are both attempting to succeed Bloom as Allen County Commissioner. Beck is the Senior Vice President and Commercial Sales Manager at Star Financial Bank. Spurr is the owner of United Realty LLC.

Bloom, who is not seeking re-election to the seat she has held since 1995, has endorsed Beck as her successor. However, Sprurr has been backed by many local business owners.

The primary race in St. Joseph Township for Township Trustee is turning heads. 21 people are on the ballot this primary. Three Republicans: incumbent Sarah Gnagy, Fort Wayne firefighter and president of the firefighter union, IAFF Local 124, Jeremy Bush and the St. Joseph Township fire chief for six years, David Ringer. They along with Democrat Carol Griffin, former chaplain for the township and retired music teacher, are running for the Trustee job while 17 candidates are running to be the three township board members.

Political analysts say nobody is walking away with it.