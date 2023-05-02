Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Home Indiana News Primary Election Day Today Across Indiana

Primary Election Day Today Across Indiana

By
Michael McIntyre
-
("I Vote" by Kelley Minars, CC BY -SA 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Voters all across Indiana will be heading to the polls today to cast their vote in the 2023 primaries which primarily focuses on municipal government races. Across the Hoosier state, polls are open from 6 A.M. until 6 P.M. Anyone who is in line at their respective precinct by 6 P.M. tonight will be allowed to legally cast their ballot.

When arriving at your precinct, voters should remember that they must bring a government-issued photo ID.

A voter’s ID must:

  • Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessary to be identical— to the name on the individual’s voter registration record.
  • Include a photograph of the individual.
  • Except for certain military and veterans documents, include an expiration date that shows the ID is current or expired after November 8, 2022.
  • Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

A reminder that your ballot will only show candidates that are running for the party you have registered under. Anyone who would like to check their voting status or view other relevant voting information can do so here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright WOWO 92.3 FM | 1190 AM | 107.5 FM | 97.3 HD2

Public Inspection File

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File

Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.

Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511