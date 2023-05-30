Prevent Plant Crop Insurance

The USDA published a Request for Information announcing public listening sessions and soliciting public comments on possible changes to prevent planting crop insurance coverage. In addition to the written public comment period, the Risk Management Agency will hold in-person and virtual listening sessions from June through August. “We truly care about what our customers, the nation’s agricultural producers, have to say,” says RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “That’s why we’re hosting listening sessions in 11 states in addition to accepting written comments.” The request for information is looking for input on the harvest price option, the “1 in 4” Rule, the ten percent additional coverage option, the contract prices, as well as general information on farmers’ willingness to pay additional premiums for expanded prevented planting benefits. They also want recommendations on other potential prevent planting limitations. Additional details on the listening sessions, including the schedule, are available on the RMA website.