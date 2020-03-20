“Presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Department of Health announced today the first “presumptive positive” case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Grant County.

According to a press release from the Grant County Health Department, officials are working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

No information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.