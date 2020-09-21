President Trump Seeking To Appoint A Conservative To The Supreme Court, But Can He Do It?

Upon the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to nominate and appoint a conservative to the Supreme Court in the near future, but many question on whether or not that can be accomplished before Election Day of 2020.

Ryan Cassin, Political Strategist and CEO of Beast Digital joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to explain all the moving parts into the Republicans and Trump getting that wish fulfilled.

