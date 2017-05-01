Be prepared for slowdowns on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Be prepared for some slowdowns on Coldwater Road for the next few months as a significant road construction project kicks off this week.

Crews will replace the road surface, enhance safety for pedestrians and drivers, improve storm drainage and boost the amount of tress and landscaping surrounding the area.

On Monday, May 1, crews will begin placing signage with lane closures expected by Wednesday on the outside lanes (closest to the curbs) in both directions. The restrictions on Coldwater will go from Coliseum Boulevard to Washington Center Road, with the first phase of the project between Coliseum and Essex Lane.

With approximately 27,000 vehicles using Coldwater Road each day the lane restrictions will cause travel delays. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The $4.2 million project is expected to be completed in November of this year.