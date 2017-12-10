How to prepare for severe weather this winter

INDIANA, (WOWO) – A drop in temperature is expected in the Hoosier State as we get closer to the holidays.

It’s important to keep in mind that severe weather can develop quickly and can be unpredictable.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) developed a severe weather preparedness sheet to help families understand what’s needed to prepare for winter storms and extreme cold temperatures.

IDHS suggests preparing an emergency kit, which should include:

Non-perishable food and water for three days, including a gallon per person, per day

Battery-operated all-hazards radio

Flashlight

Extra batters for flashlight and radio

First aid kit

Extra clothing, shoes, blankets

Personal hygiene items

List of emergency phone numbers

Important documents (copies of photo ID, social security card, insurance and banking information)

Cash (power outages can limit use of ATMs and credit cards)

Special items (baby formula, insulin, life sustaining medication)

If you’re required to go outdoors in very cold temperatures, the IDHS suggests wearing: