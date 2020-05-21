Pregnant wife charged with murder in husband’s fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The pregnant wife of a man who was stabbed to death last week is charged with murder.

Jamie Marsee, 24, is charged with a count of murder in the stabbing death of her husband Austin Harrison, 24, last Thursday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She was originally charged with of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Police Investigating Homicide at OmniSource

Marsee told police she stabbed Harrison after they were fighting over a fishing filet knife in a parking lot in the 2000 block of E. Pontiac Street.

Court documents reveal that Harrison kicked Marsee out of the house earlier that day.

Harrison died at the scene.

Marsee has a court hearing on Friday.