Prairie Farms expanding dairy production in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Prairie Farms Dairy, a farmer-owned cooperative, announced plans today to expand its operations in Indiana, investing $8.7 million to add specialty products to its portfolio and increasing opportunities for the Hoosier dairy industry.

“Indiana’s agriculture industry contributes $31 billion to the state’s economy and supports more than 100,000 Hoosier jobs,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We are proud that Prairie Farms is choosing to grow in Indiana, and we look forward to our continued partnership as we work to create new jobs and support Indiana farmers.”

Prairie Farms, which is headquartered in Carlinville, Illinois, will construct and equip a 22,500-square-foot addition to its existing production facility at 3400 Lima Road, which currently produces fluid milk, ice cream mix, specialty drinks, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips. The company will add new processing tanks and systems, production equipment, packaging lines, a cooler and a dry storage warehouse in order to accelerate growth through production of value-added products for retail and food service customers, and to grow their business as an ingredient supplier to other manufacturing companies.

“Prairie Farms has been a part of the Fort Wayne community for 23 years, and we are looking forward to many more,” said Chuck McQuaig, Fort Wayne general manager for Prairie Farms. “We currently employ 117 people, and through this expansion, we are pleased to offer more local jobs. Along with the expansion comes a bigger distribution footprint for us. Once complete, we will ship more Prairie Farms products from coast to coast, and to Central America.”

Construction of the expansion is expected to begin in April and be complete within 18 months. As part of its growth, Prairie Farms plans to create eight new jobs in Indiana by 2020.

“Fort Wayne is a business-friendly town that encourages expansion, not only for Prairie Farms, but all local companies,” said McQuaig. “We appreciate Mayor Henry’s willingness to work with us and are thankful for the support of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Fort Wayne’s City Council Members, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Metro Chamber Alliance and Northeast Indiana Works.”

“I continue to be encouraged by the momentum and private investment we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Businesses like Prairie Farms are making a meaningful difference by demonstrating a strong commitment to being part of our community and providing jobs and economic growth. The efforts of Prairie Farms assist us in our efforts to be a point of destination for employers and residents.”

Established in 1938, Prairie Farms produces a variety of dairy products, including milk, cream, butter, yogurt, ice cream and cottage cheese, as well as other branded products such as, iced coffee, juice and tea. The Prairie Farms brand is distributed throughout the Midwest and South and is available in more than 30 percent of the U.S. at grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Prairie Farms Dairy up to $50,000 in performance-based conditional tax credits and up to $15,500 in training grants based on the company’s investment and growth plans. The city of Fort Wayne will consider additional incentives at the request of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.