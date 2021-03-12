PPP Loans Should Be Nontaxable

While the pandemic left many businesses shut down and with limited options for generating income, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was able to provide them with a way to stay afloat with lost revenue. Now, months later some businesses might find themselves in hot water when filing their taxes. Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, says, “The PPP was intended to provide a lifeline to businesses shuttered by government lockdowns during the pandemic, not enrich state governments… Taxing PPP loans, either directly or indirectly, conflicts with federal guidance, and more importantly, the spirit of the PPP as passed by Congress in the CARES Act last March.” He joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the issue with Kayla.

