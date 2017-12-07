Powerball up to $212 million for this Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is climbing. It’s now at an estimated $212 million with a cash option of $133.2 million.

If you haven’t purchased your Powerball tickets, you still have time. You can buy them at most Hoosier Lottery retailers. Powerball costs $2 per play, and players in the Hoosier state have until 9:58 p.m. ET Saturday night to purchase their tickets. Saturday’s big drawing is at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET.

Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.