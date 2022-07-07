Power Restored To Approximately 90% of Those Affected By Continued Thunderstorms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tremendous progress was made overnight to restore power to those who were in the dark in Fort Wayne following Tuesday’s multiple rounds of thunderstorms. Officials with Indiana Michigan Power reported over 25 power poles were broken and 60+ spans of downed wire were found across the city that at one point had over 6,000 people in the dark following the strong thunderstorms witnessed multiple times Tuesday and then again Wednesday Morning. In the last 24 hours power has been restored to all but about 750 customers according to an update from I&M Thursday Morning. Officials say that over 700 employees and contractors are continuing to restore power to those are still affected and hope that power will be fully restored by 11 P.M. Thursday.