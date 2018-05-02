UPDATE: Power to be restored around 8:00PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Over 1,200 Indiana Michigan Power customers are currently without power. As of right now, restoration time is 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, according to Indiana Michigan Power.

Tracy Warner with I&M tells WOWO News, the power outage is due to a tree falling on a power line.

This particular outage is causing lots of travel delays due to lights being out at multiple intersections. To make matters worse, construction along East State has also caused several vehicles to use Lake Avenue, and now traffic is very slow moving due to the need to treat multiple intersections within the outage area as four-way-stops.