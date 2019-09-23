Power outage causes problems on Illinois Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A power outage has caused major problems on Illinois Road.

Many residents and businesses in the area of Illinois Road and Getz Road lost power just after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The northern part of the outage stops just short of Bass Road and the southern part stops just south of Constitution Drive. The most western part ends just east of the Durnell Ditch and goes east to Ansley Drive.

Illinois Road suffered backups in both directions between Hadley Road and Thomas Road due to the lack of power to the traffic lights.

According to the Indiana Michigan Power outage map, 373 customers are without power. AEP states that power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Monday.

More details will be provided as they come in.