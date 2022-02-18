Powdered infant formula recall

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – A recall has been issued for certain powdered infant formulas produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The FDA and the CDC are investigating consumer complaints of infant illnesses related to the Sturgis, Michigan facility. There have been three complaints reporting Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants. All four infants were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.

The FDA has issued an advisory to warn consumers to avoid using and purchasing certain powdered infant formula produced in Sturgis, Michigan.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

You can find the code printed on the product packaging near the expiration date.

Abbott issued a statement: “We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation.”

You can find more information on the formula recall by clicking here.