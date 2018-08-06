Potential for storms tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We might be in for a bumpy night, as far as weather is concerned

That’s because a cold front moving in from the northwest will show up this afternoon, and that means thunderstorms are likely, starting at right around 5pm and lasting throughout most of the night.

The National Weather Service says the primary threats are “damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain.” More storms are expected Tuesday.

