Postal Service announces holiday shipping deadlines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Whether it’s cards or gifts for the holidays, you’ll want to get them into the mail a little earlier this year.

Due in part to an increase in online shopping, as well as recent cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, they’re encouraging everyone to ship those holiday goodies a little earlier this year:

Domestic Mail Class/Product Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
USPS Retail Ground® Service Dec. 15
First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 18
Priority Mail® Service Dec. 19
Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23

 

