Warsaw police investigating after multiple car windows damaged

By
Ian Randall
-
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – The Warsaw Police Department says that they are investigating after an estimated 20 cases of car windows being damaged throughout Warsaw and Kosciusko County.

The investigation shows that the windows were shot out or damaged as far south as North Manchester in Wabash County. The incidents took place between the 18th and 24th of this month.

Police believe that there may be more cases that have not yet been reported.

They also say that they several suspects connected to the cases.

They are asking if anyone has additional information, or needs to file a report, to call Central Dispatch at (574) 372-9511.

Fort Wayne man found guilty of 2018 triple homicide

By
Ian Randall
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 30-year-old Jacquail Belcher was found guilty on Friday by an Allen County jury for three counts of murder and a firearm enhancement.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the murders took place in June of 2018, with Belcher being charged for the murders in January of this year.

Court records say that he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.

Red Panda Ridge set to open at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo supplied/Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The all-new Red Panda Ridge is set to open to the public Saturday, May 27.

The exhibit, part of the reimagined Asian Trek, will be one of the largest red panda exhibits in the country. Zoo Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said “We can’t wait for guests to meet our newest red panda friends.”

The new exhibit area also features a Chinese muntjac deer and five Asian birds.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

SACS names Teacher of the Year

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo supplied/Southwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Southwest Allen County Schools has named their 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Covington Elementary 4th grade teacher Jennifer Peeper was announced this year’s recipient on Friday as part of the Covington Elementary Field Day Kick Off Pep Rally.

Peeper joined SACS in 2013 after an international teaching experience in Maracaibo, Venezuela and Cape Town, South Africa.

Covington Elementary Principal Fred Graf said that Peeper is not just a great teacher, but also a mentor and a role model for students.

Peeper will also be nominated for 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Mike Pence speaks to students at South Bend

By
Network Indiana
-
Photo supplied/Gov. Mike Pence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Network Indiana) — He’s still not a candidate for president in 2024, but former Indiana governor and Vice-President Mike Pence is making the rounds and speaking to several groups.

One of those groups was a group of students and staff at the Career Academy in South Bend. During the visit, the students chosen to ask him questions got right to the point of asking him if he would run for president.

“We don’t have anything to announce yet,” Pence jokingly replied. “She’s pressing me! Whatever the future holds for me, I will always work to open doors for Americans of race, religion, and creed.”

Pence did talk about some serious issues. The big one in particular was the national debt, especially with Republicans and Democrats still without a deal to raise the debt ceiling. He noted that the national debt is as large as the economy for the first time in four decades.

“Literally we could have $150 trillion in debt,” he said. “Which may mean nothing (to you), but the truth of the matter is it would put an incredible burden on American families and the American economy.”

Pence urged Congress to move quickly to reign in the national debt, otherwise, he said there could be significant tax increases in the future as well as cuts to programs that he says they do not want to cut.

Pence is expected to take part in a CNN town hall next month, which is right around the time Pence said he might have a decision on if he will run for president or not.

Indiana doctor reprimanded, fined $3,000 for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

By
AP News
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board decided Thursday night to reprimand an Indianapolis doctor after finding that she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.

The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment in a case that became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

The board, however, rejected accusations from Indiana’s Republican attorney general that Bernard violated state law by not reporting the child abuse to Indiana authorities. Board members chose to fine Bernard $3,000 for the violations, turning down a request from the attorney general’s office to suspend Bernard’s license. The board issued no restrictions on her practice of medicine.

Bernard has consistently defended her actions, and she told the board on Thursday that she followed Indiana’s reporting requirements and hospital policy by notifying hospital social workers about the child abuse — and that the girl’s rape was already being investigated by Ohio authorities. Bernard’s lawyers also said that she didn’t release any identifying information about the girl that would break privacy laws.

The Indianapolis Star cited the girl’s case in a July 1 article that sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after last summer’s Roe v. Wade decision put into effect an Ohio law that prohibited abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Some news outlets and Republican politicians falsely suggested Bernard fabricated the story, until a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape in Columbus, Ohio. During an event at the White House, President Joe Biden nearly shouted his outrage over the case.

Medical board President Dr. John Strobel said he believed Bernard went too far in telling a reporter about the girl’s pending abortion and that physicians need to be careful about observing patient privacy.

“I don’t think she expected this to go viral,” Strobel said of Bernard. “I don’t think she expected this attention to be brought to this patient. It did. It happened.”

Bernard’s lawyer Alice Morical told the board Thursday that the doctor reported child abuse of patients many times a year and that a hospital social worker had confirmed with Ohio child protection staffers that it was safe for the girl to leave with her mother.

“Dr. Bernard could not have anticipated the atypical and intense scrutiny that this story received,” Morical said. “She did not expect that politicians would say that she made the story up.”

Amid the wave of attention to the girl’s case last summer, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is stridently anti-abortion, told Fox News he would investigate Bernard’s actions and called her an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”

Deputy Attorney General Cory Voight argued Thursday that the board needed to address what he called an “egregious violation” of patient privacy and Bernard’s failure to notify Indiana’s Department of Child Services and police about the rape.

“There’s been no case like this before the board,” Voight said. “No physician has been as brazen in pursuit of their own agenda.”

Voight asked Bernard why she discussed the Ohio girl’s case with the newspaper reporter and later in other news media interviews rather than using a hypothetical situation.

“I think that it’s incredibly important for people to understand the real-world impacts of the laws of this country about abortion,” Bernard said. “I think it’s important for people to know what patients will have to go through because of legislation that is being passed, and a hypothetical does not make that impact.”

Board member Dr. Bharat Barai opposed finding that Bernard violated privacy laws, saying that she released no direct protected identifying information such as the girl’s name or address. He disagreed with the board majority’s view that the combination of information about the rare instance of a pregnant 10-year-old girl could have exposed her identity.

“We are trying to suppose that yeah this could have been done and maybe somebody could have discovered it,” Barai said.

During Thursday’s hearing lasting some 13 hours, Rokita’s office kept up a running commentary on its official Twitter account, with one post saying: “When Bernard talked about the high priority she puts on legislation and speaking to the public, she did so at the expense of her own patient. This shows where her priorities are as an activist rather than a doctor.”

Bernard objected to Voight saying her choice to publicly discuss the case led to the misconduct allegations.

“I think if the attorney general, Todd Rokita, had not chosen to make this his political stunt we wouldn’t be here today,” Bernard said.

Lawyers for the attorney general’s office repeatedly raised questions about whether the policy of Bernard’s employer, Indiana University Health, to report suspected child abuse to authorities in the state where the abuse occurred complied with Indiana law. Officials of IU Health, which is the state’s largest hospital system, testified that the Indiana Department of Child Services has never objected to the hospital policy.

The Indiana board — with five doctors and one attorney present who were appointed or reappointed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — had wide latitude under state law allowing it to issue reprimand letters or suspend, revoke or place on probation a doctor’s license.

Ohio’s law imposing a near-ban on abortion was in effect for about two months, before being put on hold as a lawsuit against it plays out. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved a statewide abortion ban weeks after the Ohio girl’s case drew attention, but abortions have continued to be permitted in the state while awaiting an Indiana Supreme Court decision on the ban’s constitutionality.

Bernard unsuccessfully tried to block Rokita’s investigation last fall, although an Indianapolis judge wrote that Rokita made “clearly unlawful breaches” of state confidentiality laws with his public comments about investigating the doctor before filing the medical licensing complaint against her.

Thursday morning stabbing in southern Allen County

By
Ian Randall
-

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that they were notified just after 6 a.m. Thursday that a stabbing victim had arrived at a local hospital.

It was determined that the stabbing had taken place in the 100 block of Benwell Place, west of Fort Wayne International Airport.

The adult female victim had arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Detectives are currently working to determine what took place and to identify a suspect.

 

Komets release 2023-24 schedule

By
WOWO News
-

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – The Komets have released their full 2023-2024 schedule. The 72nd season of Komet hockey will begin on the road at Indy on Friday, October 20, with the home opener the following night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Fuel.

The team will play the traditional Thanksgiving game versus Iowa on November 23, and New Year’s Eve versus Toledo. Other notable home opponents include Utah on December 15-17, Norfolk on December 29, and Worcester will make its first appearance in Fort Wayne on January 19-21. The Komets will play a morning game at Cincinnati on Tuesday, November 14, and travel to Rapid City for a three-game series on January 10, 12, and 13. The team will also trek to Kansas City and Wichita in February.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets Ticket Offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 72nd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey!

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-24 season. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Mayor Henry announces plan to invest in vital projects to continue to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction

By
WOWO News
-
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) – Mayor Tom Henry today, along with City Administration leaders and neighborhood advocates, announced a proactive plan to invest financial resources in vital projects to continue to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction.

The City of Fort Wayne is receiving a local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana of $22.588 million, which is a much larger allocation than in previous years. With the additional funding, neighborhood infrastructure improvements will total $70 million in 2023, a historic feat for the community.

Potential projects will focus on strengthening neighborhoods and enhancing quality of life opportunities for the public. Today’s announcement occurred at McMillen Park to highlight how new playground equipment could benefit the area as part of Mayor Henry’s plan.

Focus areas:
-Improvements to Parks
-Community Development initiatives
-Energy and the environment
-Enhancing quality of life opportunities
-Strengthening neighborhoods
-Continuing Fort Wayne’s positive momentum

“The positive momentum in Fort Wayne is evident as we work together each day to be a community that’s welcoming and inviting for residents, neighborhoods, businesses, and guests,” said Mayor Henry. “With the additional funding coming to us, we have a unique opportunity to make a lasting and meaningful difference. We must continue to be bold to help ensure that Fort Wayne is the very best.”

Mayor Henry’s Administration will work with City Council on the next steps to bring the planned initiatives to fruition.

One firefighter dies, another injured after crash east of Muncie

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo supplied/Indiana Department of Homeland Security

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A single vehicle crash left a volunteer firefighter dead and another injured in Randolph County.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that 29-year-old Kyle T. Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 19-year-old Zachary Lee suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The crash happened early Thursday morning when the two firefighters were responding to a barn fire in rural Randolph County. Osgood was driving the tanker truck that rolled over while approaching an S-curve on County Road 1000 West, near County Road 400N, causing the truck to come to a rest on both firefighters.

Farmland is about 15 miles east of Muncie.

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

By
AP News
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board is set to hear testimony Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.

The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing comes after Indiana’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities. She’s also accused of breaking federal patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment.

Bernard and her attorneys maintain that the doctor followed Indiana’s child abuse reporting requirements as the girl’s rape was already being investigated by Ohio authorities. Bernard’s lawyers also say she didn’t release any identifying information about the girl that would break privacy laws.

The Indianapolis Star cited the girl’s case in a July 1 article that sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, putting into effect an Ohio law that prohibited abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Some news outlets and Republican politicians falsely suggested Bernard fabricated the story, until a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape in Columbus, Ohio.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

The Indiana board — made up of six doctors and one attorney appointed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — could vote whether to impose any penalties Thursday after hearing what is expected to be several hours of testimony. State law gives the board wide latitude, allowing it to issue reprimand letters or suspend, revoke or place on probation a doctor’s license.

Amid the wave of attention to the girl’s case last summer, Rokita, who is stridently anti-abortion, told Fox News he would investigate Bernard’s actions, calling her an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”

“This case is about two things – and two things only – patient privacy and this doctor’s failure to protect this child,” he said in a statement this week.

Ohio’s law imposing a near-ban on abortion was in effect for about two months before being put on hold as a lawsuit against it plays out.

Bernard unsuccessfully tried to block Rokita’s investigation last fall, although an Indianapolis judge wrote that Rokita made “clearly unlawful breaches” of state confidentiality laws with his public comments about investigating the doctor before filing the medical licensing complaint against her.

Bernard lawyer Kathleen DeLaney has called the complaint against the doctor “baseless attacks” done at taxpayer expense.

“Rokita’s actions set a dangerous precedent imperiling the provision of lawful patient care,” DeLaney has said.

City of Butler remains under boil water advisory

By
Amelia Lee
-
"Boiling Water" by jamiesrabbits, CC BY 2.0

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Butler remains under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Residents were informed about a planned water outage by city leaders on Wednesday evening.

The outage took place from 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, through 4 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

Power has turned back on, but the city still remains under a boil water advisory.

UPDATE: This boil water advisory has since been lifted.

